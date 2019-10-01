|
Jacqueline "Jackie" M. Storti, 94 of Great Barrington died Sunday September 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born on May 12, 1925 in Lee MA daughter of Willard and Irene (Mooney) Pease. She attended St. Mary's Elementary in Lee and was a graduate of Lee High School class of 1943. Jackie worked in the area in private kindergartens in the late 50's and early 60's. She then joined the local Sears Catalog Store in Great Barrington and worked her way up to manager, in which she was one of the first female managers for Sears before retiring at age 61. Jackie enjoyed golfing and bowling as she was in leagues for both, was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Celtics and she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Jackie's first husband James L. Macken Jr. predeceased her in September of 1993 and her second husband Richard L. "Ace" Storti predeceased her on February 12, 1999. Jackie is survived by two daughters, Linda (Bill) Shimmon of Bloomfield N.Y. and Michelle (Tom) Peters of West Stockbridge, four grandchildren, Brian (Anne) Shimmon, Denise Shimmon, Nicole Peters and Daniel Peters, two great grandchildren, Sarah and Patrick Shimmon, and two nieces, Sally Bissell and Cynthia Pease. In addition to her two husbands, James L. Macken Jr. and Richard L. Storti, Jackie is predeceased by companion Gene Longo, brother Willard Pease Jr. and nephew Alan Pease.
A Funeral Mass for Jacqueline M. Storti will be held on Thursday October 3 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington with Reverend William P. Murphy Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lee MA. Family will receive friends on Wednesday October 2 from 4:00 PM-6:00PM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Jackie's memory may be made to either Fairview Hospital Development Fund or Ramsdell Library in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019