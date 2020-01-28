|
Jacqueline Marie (Guarda) Terpak, 75, of Pittsfield, MA died Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center after a close kept secret and heroic battle with cancer.
She was born in Pittsfield, MA on October 23, 1944 daughter of Americo J. (Rex) and Rosie (Sbraccia) Guarda. She attended Pittsfield schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1962. Much to our surprise we found out she was a three-year basketball player. She was known to her late husband as "Red".
Jacqueline worked at General Dynamics in Pittsfield for many years until her retirement. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church. For some time, they were members of the Power Squadron. Jacqueline enjoyed trips to Florida with her late husband boating, fishing and appreciating the beautiful ocean waters. They spent the winter months there for many years and resided in Bradenton Florida. She had a love for landscaping, gardening, cooking and in later years she enjoyed taking rides on a motorcycle.
She was the widow of Stephen M. Terpak who died on December 14, 2009. At the time of his death they had just celebrated 35 years of marriage. She is survived by her three stepchildren and six step grandchildren. She had a very unique and special relationship with one step grandchild, Nico, who she fondly referred to as "kid". He was also her "breakfast buddy". She leaves her two very close sisters-in-law, Mickie Terpak (Donald) and Peggy Litano (Al), many nieces and nephews, as well as several special friends including Donna, Vinny, Lisa, Rudy, Fran, Anne, Don, Bruna, Butch, Joan and so many more.
If Jackie taught us one thing, it would be to enjoy life, cherish and embrace the memories of your loved ones. Life is short, life is special, live it to the fullest, surround yourself with those who make you happy and make memories that will last a lifetime. Be strong enough to stand alone, but be wise enough to ask for help when you need it. If you see someone going through a storm, be the umbrella that protects them. Take time to sit back, enjoy the sun and sweet sounds of the tide rolling in. In Jackie's case, hers was Holmes Beach in Florida. To those of us who were blessed to have her in our lives, we love you, we will treasure those memories and we thank you for blessing our lives with your friendship. You will always be in our hearts. We love you.
FUNERAL NOTICE: No calling hours. A funeral for Jacqueline Terpak will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Saturday February 1 at 9:00 am with burial following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 28, 2020