Mr. James A. Robinson, 84, of Adams, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
He was born in North Adams on August 15, 1934, son of the late Albert and Loretta (Nestor) Robinson. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School.
Mr. Robinson worked for many years for the former Sprague Electric Co., North Adams, until retiring as a senior designer.
He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II, at Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, Adams. He had coached for the Adams Little League for 25 years and was an avid fan of all the New England sports teams.
His wife, the former Cynthia A. Rodowicz, whom he married on October 23, 1965, died on September 12, 2015.
He is survived by his daughter Laurie Carpenter and her husband Timothy of South Dennis; his son Steven Robinson and his wife Renee of Pittsfield; and by four grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn, Brody and Molly.
He was predeceased by his son Bryan Robinson who died on June 11, 2006.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 9:00 A.M. from the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in Notre Dame des Sept Douleurs Church, McKinley Square, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Montesanti, Pastor.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family requests the omission of flowers and suggests memorial donations be made to the Adams Little League, P.O. Box 302, Adams, MA 01220; to Pop Cares, P.O. Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267; or to the St. John Paul II Charity Center, P.O. Box 231, Adams, MA 01220.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 24, 2019