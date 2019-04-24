|
James Alfred "Spider" Dean Jr., 94 of North Adams, MA died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, MA. He was born in North Adams, MA on July 31, 1924, a son to the late James Alfred and Arietta (Aubin) Dean.
He attended schools in North Adams graduating from St. Joseph's High School. He worked for over 43 years at Sprague Electric. He later was employed as a bartender at the American legion in North Adams. He was an avid fisherman and loved watching the Boston Red Sox. He was a member of the North Adams Elks Fraternal Order of Eagles 310, and of the Greylock Club. He was a former member of St. Francis Church.
Survivors include his wife, the former Inez Tatro, whom he married on May 17, 1947. He also leaves three daughters; Diane DiLego and her husband Frank of Ashland, KY, Spring Williams and her husband, John of North Adams and Tammy Lillie and her husband, Alan of Adams and two sons, Bruce Dean and his wife, Karen, and Keith Dean both of North Adams. She also leaves eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and one brother, Donald "Henry" Dean of North Adams. He was predeceased by two granddaughters, Kayla Dean, and Beckie Williams and four brothers, Richard Dean, Kenneth Dean, John "Jack" Dean and Earl Dean.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of James Alfred Dean will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall Street, North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11:30 AM until the time of the service. Memorial donations can be made to the Northern Berkshire Ambulance Service. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019