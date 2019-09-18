|
|
Jim passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House, surrounded by his family. He was 66 years old.
Jim was born February 4, 1953, in Hinsdale, Ill., the son of George and Aureola (Stevens) Sheldon. His father died two weeks before his third birthday, and he was raised by his mother, who worked for years on a part-time basis to earn a bachelor's in education degree. With his older siblings, William (Bill) and Jeannine, already in college, Aure, as she was known, and Jim moved to Williamstown, Mass., where Jim started third grade and Aure taught grade school in nearby Lanesboro, Mass.
He was a 1971 graduate of Mt. Greylock Regional High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and a varsity soccer player. He then attended the University of Kansas, where he received a bachelor's of science degree in journalism in 1975. He was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity, played on the club soccer team and worked on the student newspaper, the University Daily Kansan.
He worked briefly as a reporter, primarily sports reporting, for the Marietta (Ohio) Daily Times before returning to KU as assistant sports information in January 1976. He won numerous national awards for his publication work at KU from the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Following a stint with LeDuc Enterprises, publishing a fan magazine for KU athletics, Jim joined the National Collegiate Athletic Association in 1981 as a publications editor. He then moved to a position as an NCAA assistant director of championships, where he supervised numerous NCAA championships.
In 1987, he took a position as vice-president of sports with the local organizing committee of the 1990 Goodwill Games in Seattle, Wash. In that position he oversaw competition for 17 sports in this international event while working closely with Turner Broadcasting and the Soviet Union sports ministry.
He was named the first full-time executive director of the National Soccer Coaches Association of America in 1992 and relocated the office to the Kansas City area. He remained in that position until his retirement in 2009.
During his tenure with the NSCAA, the association grew from 8,500 members to 25,000, its budget increased more than five-fold to $5 million and the staff grew to 15 full-time employees. Following his retirement, Jim received an NSCAA Letter of Commendation and, in 2013, received the NSCAA's Honor Award, it's most prestigious award.
Jim also served 14 years on the board of directors of the U.S. Soccer Federation and several years as a board member for Soccer in the Streets, an inner-city soccer program. He was Kansas City's representative at the bid specification meeting for the launch of Major League Soccer and worked with the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission to draft the city's bid for an MLS franchise. With the subsequent invaluable involvement of Lamar Hunt, Kansas City landed one of the original MLS franchises, now Sporting Kansas City.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill. Also preceding him in death was his beloved wife of 17 years, Janice Goltz Sheldon, who succumbed in 2009 after a four-year battle with cancer. He is survived by sons Ilya (Brittany) and Nicholas, sister, Jeannine Kallal (George), three grandchildren and a number of nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kan. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care in the name of Janice and James Sheldon. (Arr: Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri, 913-383-9888)
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019