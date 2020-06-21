James Anthony Liccardi
1945 - 2020
James Anthony Liccardi, 74, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1945 in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Aldo and Beatrice (Proper) Liccardi. Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War 1962 to1966.

Jim will be survived by three daughters: Christina, Michelle and Keri, two sisters, four brothers, six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A private Graveside service will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 mandates are lifted. His interment will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Battle Creek, MI with full military honors. Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202 or Veteran Affairs, P O Box 8645, Ann Arbor, MI 48107. Please leave a message of comfort for Jim's family or sign his guestbook at www.einederfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
