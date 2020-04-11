Home

James C. Cannon


1947 - 2020
James C. Cannon Obituary
James Charles Cannon of Lenox, MA, passed away April 7, 2020 on his 73rd birthday, at Kimball Farms Nursing Facility.

Born on April 7, 1947, he was the son of Howard C. and Sylvia E. Jette Cannon.

A graduate of Pittsfield High School, he went on to serve in Vietnam with the United States Army.

Mr. Cannon worked at the former Rising Mill Paper Co.

He leaves behind his children, Steven H. Cannon and wife Jenna of Missouri, Kathleen A. Wilson and husband Jeremy, with whom he lived, and Michael E. Hall and wife Melissa of Lee, MA. He also leaves behind 8 grand children and 3 great grandchildren as well as a brother Dave Cannon.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be no services. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2020
