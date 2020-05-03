James Christopher Manning passed away peacefully April 23, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston after a long illness. He was 58 years old. Born in Ft. Belvoir, VA, Jimmy was the beloved son of Nancy L. (Bates) Manning and the late Atty. Thomas R. Manning. The second of six children, Jimmy grew up in a home filled with love and laughter. In 1966, the Manning family moved to North Adams where Jimmy attended Greylock Elementary School and made his First Communion at Holy Family Church. When living in Adams, Jimmy attended Pine Cobble School in Williamstown and learned to ski at Jiminy Peak. In 1969, Jimmy moved to Pittsfield where he attended Egremont Elementary School, South Junior High School, and Pittsfield High School. He excelled in sports and played basketball at The Boys Club. In 1973, Jimmy was selected the millionth member of The Boys Clubs of America. The story was in newspapers across the country. Jimmy was on NBC's Today Show with Joe Garagiola and several local TV shows.
Friendly and popular, Jimmy was called Archie by his friends. He played soccer and baseball, playing catcher for his City Savings Little League and G.E.A.A. Babe Ruth teams. He enjoyed skiing, ice skating, Tanglewood concerts and meeting friends at Palmers to play cards.
Jimmy moved to New Jersey in 1983. A talented coppersmith, Jim worked as a foreman doing custom metal fabrication. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 27. In 2007, Jimmy married Lee Steiner (Sesko), formerly of Pittsfield, at Lake Tahoe. When he moved to Las Vegas, Jimmy, Lee and her five-year-old son, Ethan, drove across the country. They had fun camping in national parks. Jimmy enjoyed attending Ethan's marching band competitions.
Jimmy was a proud member of SMWIA Local 88 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked for Hansen Mechanical Contractors for four years building the Cosmopolitan. He was working in Reno on Tesla's Gigafactory when he became ill in 2016. Jimmy had a keen wit, handsome smile, and great sense of humor. Generous and kind, he was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Jimmy leaves his beloved wife, Lee Steiner and stepson, Ethan Sesko of Las Vegas, Nevada; mother, Nancy L. Manning of West Roxbury; sister, Mary Ellen Manning and her husband, George Bono of Wellfleet; brother, John Manning of Norwood; sister, Jean Ann Manning and brother, Richard Manning of West Roxbury; and sister, Jennifer Manning of Norwood. Jimmy was the beloved son of the late Atty. Thomas R. Manning.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Curry and his team for the wonderful care Jimmy received. In Jimmy's memory, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in care of Dr. Michael Curry's Liver Research Fund, 330 Brookline Ave, c/o Development Office, Boston, MA 02215 or by calling 617-667-7330. For full obituary, please go to https://www.lawlerfuneralhome.com/obituary/James-Manning.
Friendly and popular, Jimmy was called Archie by his friends. He played soccer and baseball, playing catcher for his City Savings Little League and G.E.A.A. Babe Ruth teams. He enjoyed skiing, ice skating, Tanglewood concerts and meeting friends at Palmers to play cards.
Jimmy moved to New Jersey in 1983. A talented coppersmith, Jim worked as a foreman doing custom metal fabrication. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 27. In 2007, Jimmy married Lee Steiner (Sesko), formerly of Pittsfield, at Lake Tahoe. When he moved to Las Vegas, Jimmy, Lee and her five-year-old son, Ethan, drove across the country. They had fun camping in national parks. Jimmy enjoyed attending Ethan's marching band competitions.
Jimmy was a proud member of SMWIA Local 88 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked for Hansen Mechanical Contractors for four years building the Cosmopolitan. He was working in Reno on Tesla's Gigafactory when he became ill in 2016. Jimmy had a keen wit, handsome smile, and great sense of humor. Generous and kind, he was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Jimmy leaves his beloved wife, Lee Steiner and stepson, Ethan Sesko of Las Vegas, Nevada; mother, Nancy L. Manning of West Roxbury; sister, Mary Ellen Manning and her husband, George Bono of Wellfleet; brother, John Manning of Norwood; sister, Jean Ann Manning and brother, Richard Manning of West Roxbury; and sister, Jennifer Manning of Norwood. Jimmy was the beloved son of the late Atty. Thomas R. Manning.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Curry and his team for the wonderful care Jimmy received. In Jimmy's memory, donations may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in care of Dr. Michael Curry's Liver Research Fund, 330 Brookline Ave, c/o Development Office, Boston, MA 02215 or by calling 617-667-7330. For full obituary, please go to https://www.lawlerfuneralhome.com/obituary/James-Manning.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 3, 2020.