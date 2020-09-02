James C Murphy, 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by his friends on August 29, 2020. Born on June 3, 1924, in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of Cecelia and James Murphy. Jim was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Pittsfield. He then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Michael's College in Colchester, VT and a Master's degree from the University of St. Louis. Jim was a social worker in St. Louis before returning to Pittsfield in the early 1960's.



Jim, who loved to travel, visited countries in both Europe and Latin America. He was employed for many years by the Pittsfield Public School System as an Adjustment Counselor, retiring in the early 1900's. Following his retirement, Jim purchased a condo in Largo, FL and spent the winter months enjoying sunny days with both visitors and friends.



Jim was a devoted Catholic who loved to discuss church news and policy, study church architecture, and even played the organ at both St. Joseph's and Sacred Heart churches from time to time. He also volunteered as a Eucharistic minister, serving area nursing homes.



He is survived by cousins, both in the United States and in Ireland, as well as by many friends in Pittsfield and Florida. His caregiver, Mario, offered comfort and support during his later years. Jim was predeceased by his younger brother Thomas F. Murphy who passed away in 1999.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for James C. Murphy will be held, Friday, September 4, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, celebrated by Rev. Monsignor Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. There will be no calling hours. Burial will follow immediately after the service in St. Joseph's Cemetery and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to HospiceCare In the Berkshires in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



Social distancing will be required.



