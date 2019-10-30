|
Mr. James Carlow, 85, of Adams, died on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Williamstown Commons with his loving daughter Kim by his side.
He was born in Adams on October 10, 1934, a son of the late Thomas and Kathleen (Bettendorf) Carlow. He attended schools in Adams.
Mr. Carlow was a Veteran of the Vietnam War having served with the United States Army doing a tour of duty in Germany.
Mr. Carlow worked as an assembler in the Power Transformer Division of the former General Electric Co., Pittsfield until his retirement. Earlier he had worked for the former Pfizer Co., Adams. He had also owned and operated the Grille in Adams.
He was a communicant of the Parish of St. John Paul II, Adams. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century and Pensioners Clubs. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was very active in the lives on his grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved attending their sporting events.
He is survived by his two daughters; Kimberly Gage of North Adams and Kristine Grimes and her husband Dean of Cheshire; four grandchildren, Brittany, Colby, Hayden and Noah; two great grandchildren, Bentley and Brier; his sister, Rena Mahar of Adams; his brother Bruce Carlow and his wife Carol of Adams and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas and William Carlow.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:30 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams.
Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams.
Calling hours are Saturday morning from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bentley and Brier Education Fund through the funeral home.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019