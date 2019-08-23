|
James D. McCaleb Jr. "Dee Jr." passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 86. He was born in Cleveland, Mississippi on November 7, 1932 to James Dee McCaleb and Allene Emma Rounsaville McCaleb. Mr. McCaleb was part of a large and loving family. "Dee Jr.", as he was affectionately called by his family, was a Cleveland HS graduate, a US Air Force Veteran and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict in both Korea and Japan. He completed his 20 years of service to his country in the Coast Guard Reserves. Mr. McCaleb earned his Mechanical Engineering degree at Mississippi State University and worked for General Electric Corporation as a Naval Ordinance Engineer for 33 years.
After his retirement from General Electric, he and his second wife, Debbie Miller McCaleb of Richmond MA, moved to Colorado where they enjoyed the mountain lifestyle. While in Colorado, they owned Morris' Bookstore & Art Gallery in downtown Breckenridge and built a small working cattle ranch in Fairplay Colorado. He later moved to Salida Colorado where he continued to enjoy the Rocky Mountains, cattle ranching, horsemanship and competing in riding competitions. At the end of his riding career, he was considered a pro on the local competition circuit. He followed his dreams and became a Cowboy.
In addition to his wife Debbie McCaleb, Mr. McCaleb leaves behind three sons, John, Matthew and Mark from his first marriage to Beverly Pemble McCaleb of Lanesboro MA; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren and two nieces. During his time in the Northeast, Mr. McCaleb was an active member of his Dalton, MA community; he loved skiing, coaching, serving on ski-patrol, hiking, and participating in various local activities.
He also leaves behind his sister Dale McCaleb Vines of Hermitage, TN and a half-brother Bubba McCaleb of Memphis, TN.
Mr. McCaleb's final resting place will be with his mother in the New Cleveland Cemetery in Cleveland Mississippi. A small gathering will be held to celebrate his remarkable life on Friday September 6th at 10:30 AM at the New Cleveland Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019