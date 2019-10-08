|
|
James Dennet Winn, 72 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 6, 2019 at his home.
Born in Pittsfield on October 3, 1947, James was the son of the late Ernest and Doris Lamm Winn.
A 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Mr. Winn married the love of his life, the late Sharon L. Baumann on May 6, 1967. She predeceased him on May 4, 2012.
He was a United States Navy Seabee.
Mr. Winn worked as a Police Officer for the City of Pittsfield for 32 years, retiring in 2002 as an investigator. He then worked at Berkshire Hills Country Club in maintenance until 2012.
James enjoyed photography, fishing, and was an avid Boston Celtics fan. He was a member of the Massachusetts Police Association.
He is survived by his daughters, Carol A. Carnevale and her husband Bruce of Pittsfield, and Stacie M. Sherman and husband Bryon of Pittsfield; brother, Tracy Winn and wife Jenny of Crumpler, NC; seven grandchildren, Justin Winn, Jessica Winn, Emylee Carnevale, Alex Wesolowski, Colby Sherman, Sydnie Sherman and Sam Sherman; and three great-grandchildren, Cora-Shay Winn, Oliver Wesolowski, and DaShon Taylor.
He was predeceased by his son Michael J. Winn on April 1, 2003.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Winn will be held, THURSDAY, October 10, 2019 at 11:00am at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Calling hours will be held, WEDNESDAY, October 9, 2019 from 4-7pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Western MA in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019