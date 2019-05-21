|
On Thursday, May 16, 2019, James Edward Harris, loving son, husband, and the father of three children, passed away, at 70 years of age. Jim was born August 17, 1948 to Everett and Martha Harris in North Adams, MA. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart on September 6, 1969. They would have been married 50 years this fall. His long career as a tool maker and later as a manufacturing engineer started soon after with General Electric. He loved his career as an engineer, right up until he retired from Watts Fluid Air located in Kittery, ME. He was predeceased by his father, Everett Harris and mother-in-law Vivian Hopper. He is survived by his beautiful wife, Pamela (Hopper) Harris, his canine best friend Zeus, his three children, Tammy Harris Gerwaski (Richard Willey Jr.), Clifford Harris, Russell Harris Sr. (Julie Harris) and his four grandchildren, Casey Gerwaski, Russell Harris Jr., William "Kody" Blackwell, and Joslyn Harris, his mother, Martha Harris, his brothers and sister, Greg, Allen and Ann (Toner), and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Albert Hopper, sister and brother-in-laws (his partners-in-crime), Pat (Pam's twin) and Tom Myers and Chris and Buzzy Squires. Throughout his years, he learned to build, design, and fly model airplanes. He belonged to the local flying club in York, ME and until he started battling health issues, he would help maintain the flying field and fly every week. Jim also had a passion for music, singing, and especially playing guitar. In his early years, he was a prominent member of a band called "The Easy Beats". When he was unable to fly anymore he really cranked up the music! He wrote, and sang original love songs and learned all the favorite songs for his real passion in life, his wife, Pam. Their song, "Lady", by Kenny Rogers, will always remind us of his everlasting love for her, and her love for him. He loved his family, friends, guitars, computers, mechanics, and even a good cigar. Anyone that has met him will remember his quick sense of humor and easy smile but most especially his words of wisdom without judgement. He had a way of putting anyone at ease and helping them to help themselves. He will always live in all of our hearts.
There will be a service held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11am in Wells, ME, with a reception to immediately follow afterward in the banquet hall. Please join the family and friends to celebrate his life.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 21, 2019