James E. Roy, 91, of 12 Water St. in Adams, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Pittsfield.



Born in North Adams on May 9, 1929, the son of the late Louis and Frances Noel Roy, James was a graduate of the former St. Joseph's High School in North Adams with the class of 1946. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, James served as an airplane mechanic at various bases including Panama City, Westover Air Base, and San Antonio. He was a retiree from the General Electric Co. in Pittsfield where he worked as a draftsman in the Power Transformer division. An avid outdoorsman, James could be seen regularly hiking on Mt. Greylock and biking the Ashuwilltcook Trail well into his 89th year.



His wife, the former Nancy Levesque, whom he married on August 11, 1951, died April 20, 2010. They were married 59 years, and raised five children together.



He is survived by three daughters, Michelle Bonura of Wading River, NY, Jackie Roy-Elliott and her husband Terry, of Otis, MA, Jamie Coyne and her husband Dr. Michael Coyne, of Pittsfield; two sons, Scott Roy and Dana Roy and his wife LeeAnn, all of Adams; and one sister, Nancy Guerino of North Adams. He also leaves five grandchildren, Kyle Bonura(Carol), Devin Bonura(Stephanie), Justin Elliott(Cori), Daniel Elliott, and Dr. Conor Coyne; and one great grandchild, Noelle Elliott.



Services and burial for James are private, there are no calling hours. There will be a family celebration of his life and love of Mt. Greylock to follow in the summer of 2021.The TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME in Adams is in charge of arrangements.



