James Edger White, 67, of Windsor, MA, passed away January 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his family, after a long, hard, fought battle from a pulmonary disease.
He was born in Pittsfield on January 20, 1952, the son of the late Joseph J. and Elizabeth R. Pelkey White.
James attended Middlefield and Adams Schools. He married the former June E. Howes on July 15, 1972.
Jimmy was the owner and operator of J. White Construction. What made him the most happy was being around his granddaughters. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball with his sons and friends.
He was "owner, manager, pitcher, and captain" of the Dog Pound.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, June E. White; sons, James "Jimbo" White and wife, Jennifer of Peru, and Matthew "Matt" White and wife, Andrea of Windsor; three granddaughters, Marleigh, Miranda and Lydia White; four brothers, Leon, Bill, John and David White; four sisters, Irene Daniels, Joanne Kelton, Linda Simpson and Sandy Stone.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 4:30pm at the Dalton American Legion, celebrated by Jason Corbett, Pastor of Calvary Chapel of the Berkshires. The family will receive guests from 3:00pm to 4:30pm. The Celebration of Life will continue until 7:00pm. DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020