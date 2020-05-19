James Francis Grimsley, Jr., 58, of Pittsfield died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with ALS.
Born in Westfield, MA., on February 18, 1962 to James F. and Lorraine Adamites Grimsley, he attended Westfield Schools. After high school, Jim entered the United States Navy and was honorably Discharged in 1985.
Mr. Grimsley was a self-employed carpenter until becoming disabled. He worked for a time in the addiction treatment field, first at Doyle Detox and most recently at Keenan House.
He loved watching his favorite sports teams: Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and the Bruins. Jim enjoyed fishing, travelling, being outdoors, attending concerts, listening to music especially Buddy Guy. He had a mischievous spirit and was well known for his wet willies. An animal lover, he was a squirrel whisperer and amateur chipmunk trainer. Jim most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was also a long-time friend of Bill W's.
Jim married Rebecca Joppru Connolly on December 13, 2018 in Pittsfield, MA.
Besides his wife and mother, Jim is survived by his son; James Ribeiro of Indian Orchard, MA., step-son; Carson Connolly of Pittsfield, grandchildren; James Ribeiro Jr., Lily Ribeiro, Suraya Nellis, and Tiago Ribeiro, siblings; Kent Grimsley of Rockland, MA., Sharon Chambers of Westfield, MA., Michele Bean (Aaron) of Wilmington, NC., and Justin Grimsley (Jennifer) of Cheshire, CT., maternal grandmother; Ella Adamites of Southwick, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to the current pandemic, Jim's services will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Compassionate Care ALS in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Born in Westfield, MA., on February 18, 1962 to James F. and Lorraine Adamites Grimsley, he attended Westfield Schools. After high school, Jim entered the United States Navy and was honorably Discharged in 1985.
Mr. Grimsley was a self-employed carpenter until becoming disabled. He worked for a time in the addiction treatment field, first at Doyle Detox and most recently at Keenan House.
He loved watching his favorite sports teams: Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and the Bruins. Jim enjoyed fishing, travelling, being outdoors, attending concerts, listening to music especially Buddy Guy. He had a mischievous spirit and was well known for his wet willies. An animal lover, he was a squirrel whisperer and amateur chipmunk trainer. Jim most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was also a long-time friend of Bill W's.
Jim married Rebecca Joppru Connolly on December 13, 2018 in Pittsfield, MA.
Besides his wife and mother, Jim is survived by his son; James Ribeiro of Indian Orchard, MA., step-son; Carson Connolly of Pittsfield, grandchildren; James Ribeiro Jr., Lily Ribeiro, Suraya Nellis, and Tiago Ribeiro, siblings; Kent Grimsley of Rockland, MA., Sharon Chambers of Westfield, MA., Michele Bean (Aaron) of Wilmington, NC., and Justin Grimsley (Jennifer) of Cheshire, CT., maternal grandmother; Ella Adamites of Southwick, MA and many beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to the current pandemic, Jim's services will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Compassionate Care ALS in care of Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 19, 2020.