|
|
Mr. James F. Keifer, 80, of Peru, MA, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born in McKeesport, PA, on May 28, 1939, he was the son of the late William and Mary Mason Keifer.
In his early twenties, Jim worked as a missionary. Then, following in his father's footsteps, he became a minister of The Assembly of God Church. Later, Jim began a career in sales. After his retirement, he worked part time in the seafood department of Market 32 in Pittsfield.
Jim was always an outdoorsman. There he enjoyed many of his favorite pastimes, such as hunting, fishing and grilling. Jim was known for his charismatic personality and charm.
Besides his children, Elise Keifer, James "Jim" F. Keifer II (Michele), and Aimee Keifer Greenfield (Brian), Jim leaves behind his brother, Philip Keifer. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anthony Keifer (Melissa) Griffin Keifer, Dayton Keifer and Jayden Greenfield, as well as his great grandson, Gavin Keifer. Jim leaves behind his life partner, Dixie Nettleton Willis of Pittsfield. He was predeceased by his brother, William Keifer.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. James F. Keifer will be on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12 noon at the Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main St, Dalton, MA, with the Rev. William Furey officiating. There will be an hour of visitation at the funeral home prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 10, 2020