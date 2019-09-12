|
James F. Nagle died Sunday, September 8th, 2019. He was born in North Adams, MA to parents James F. Nagle and Aline Wylde Nagle on August 22, 1947.
James attended Pittsfield High School, University Of Massachusetts, Gospel Crusade School of Ministry, and International Theological Seminary.
He moved to Bradenton, Florida in 1981 and soon began working in the Housing Industry. At the time of his passing he was employed by Bruce William Homes of Bradenton, FL.
James authored the book, Read, Study, Meditate -Getting The Most Out Of Your Bible. His passion For God led Him and his wife Janice to copastor The Redemption Center church in Bradenton.
Some of his favorite things to do centered around his faith, family and church. He loved to laugh and was a trivia enthusiast. He was a fanatic Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Lightning fan.
Jim was an American Patriot, an Activist, a Scholar. He wrote and sang beautiful music. He enjoyed teasing and playing and spending time with his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his crown (Proverbs 17:6)
James is survived by his wife of 33 years, Janice Hughes Nagle; Daughter, Joy Nagle Constantine and husband Chris of Bradenton; Step daughters Tammie Thomas of Sarasota; Amanda Thomas-Schultz, and husband Mike of Bradenton; His brothers David Nagle, wife Denise, and sons of Westfield, MA., and Galen Nagle of North Adams, MA; his sister Tara Nagle Penesso, husband David, and son of Ballston Spa, NY. James' grandchidren are: David Connolly III; Zain and Harmony Constantine; Ava, Christian and Ella Schultz.
Jim was a true friend and his friends are true friends.
His memory is blessed.(Proverbs 10:7)
Memorial service will be: Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM Manasota Christian Chapel 1450 46th Ave. Dr. W. Bradenton, Fl. 34207 Officiating Ministers Milton and Verdya Bradley.
In lieu of flowers you may send memorial gifts to Janice Nagle, or The Redemption Center c/o Janice Nagle, PO Box 21425 Bradenton, FL 34204.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019