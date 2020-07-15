James "Buck" Fabino, 76, of Pittsfield, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on February 20, 1944, the son of the late Angelo and Elizabeth Spence Fabino, he attended local schools.
James was a Vietnam War veteran. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1961, upon graduation, where he proudly served his country until 1965. Oorah!
After his time in the military, he worked as a self-employed Dry Wall Contractor who was not only known by many but also loved by all.
James had many great hobbies that he shared with his family and Goombahs. One of his greatest passions was hunting which he shared with his brother Joey and son Mark. Not only did James enjoy hunting, but he also had a knack for it. He got his nickname "The Buck" for his great skills and many trophies. Late in life, his most enjoyable and memorable moments were making wine with his crew and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. If anyone knew Jimmy, they could find him on his front porch with his cigar and a glass of wine.
James leaves behind the love of his life, his beloved wife of 52 years, the former Marcia Chiorgno, whom he married February 3,1968. She was his Edith to her Archie. He leaves his son, Mark, daughter, Alisa (David) as well as his brother, Joseph (Ellen), and sister-in-law Joanne Haddad (George). James is also survived by five beautiful grandchildren, Elizabeth, Anthony and Isabella Fabino, and Hunter and Mia Potash, as well as several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
He was known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. To know Jimmy was to love him and, with that being said, he leaves you all with one final adieu-- BUCK IN A BOX!
Jimmy's family would like to personally extend their sincere gratitude to many doctors at the V.A., as well as a special thank you to Dr.Deleo, Dr.Kusick, Dr.Ringler, Dr.Yella and Dr. Hafez Alsmaan for their exceptional care and compassion for James throughout this difficult time.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services with full military honors for Mr. James "Buck" Fabino will be Friday, July 17, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church celebrated by the Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor. There will be no formal calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Make a Wish Foundation or the Cancer Center Patient Care Assistance Fund in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.