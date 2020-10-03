It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of James Francis Farrell. He died suddenly and unexpectedly, but peacefully in his sleep at his home in Keswick, VA on September 29, 2020.



Jim was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 5, 1943, son of Elbert Farrell and Aileen (Tormey) Farrell. Jim grew up in Pittsfield with his parents and siblings David, Anne, Mark and Virginia. Jim loved to tell stories of his childhood adventures and pranks. His favorites included the time he fell out of the tree at his family's house on Chickering Street, loading leaves between people's front door and screen door and then ringing the doorbell, and outrunning the police on his scooter.



Jim graduated from Pittsfield High School in June 1961. On August 10, 1961, his father dropped him off at the Pittsfield Greyhound Bus Station in his Divco Crescent Creamery milk truck to send him to the Marine Corps Training Depot at Parris Island, SC. Jim loved every day in the Corps and was promoted multiple times in his 3 years in active duty. When it became time to consider staying and making a career in the Corps, Jim's mentor, a Lt. Colonel, encouraged him to attend college and pursue a career in industry, likely based on the numerous accolades Jim had received in those 3 years citing his "excellent leadership and abilities". He was repeatedly transferred to underperforming units, "predicated by prior knowledge that deficiencies existing in a particular billet would be promptly corrected" by Jim's assignment there. Jim referred to joining the Marine Corps as the second-best decision he ever made.



After leaving active duty in 1964, Jim began pursuing his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration at the University of Maryland. He earned his degree in 1973, attending night school while beginning his career in Human Resources at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) in Silver Spring, MD. In 1972, Jim was hired as Director of Administration at Operations Research Incorporated (ORI). He was later promoted to Vice President Human Resources & Administration at ARC Professional Services Group, which acquired ORI. In 1994, ARC was acquired by CSC, and in 1998, Jim retired from the same company he started his career with. Not surprisingly, he found it hard to give up working, and engaged in several consulting assignments with CSC through 2004.



It was at CSC, in 1972, when Jim met Jo Ann. He later hired her to come to work at ORI. Eventually, they began dating, and on June 24, 1978, they were married, which Jim would always refer to as the single best decision of his life. In 1998, Jim and Jo Ann moved from Silver Spring to the Charlottesville area, where they developed many cherished friendships and continued their passion for ACC sports, becoming devoted fans of the Virginia Cavaliers.



Jim's family was his pride and joy, and from the time his first grandchild was born in 1995, he became known to all as "Poppy". He and Jo Ann held "Grammy & Poppy Camp" during the summer at their home every year through 2019. Poppy's grandchildren quickly learned that Poppy could "fix anything" in his workshop. He loved to teach them - whether it was riding a bike, driving a car, managing money or explaining history - Poppy had a lesson ready. He loved to tell them, "if you see someone without a smile, give them one of your own!"



In his spare time, Jim was an avid researcher of family histories, creating comprehensive ancestry books for not only his own family, but for several close friends. Over the years, he also built an extensive lapel pin collection, with friends and family contributing pins from every place they visited. Jim's deep connection to the Marine Corps led to his involvement in the Bradley T. Arms Marine Corps League in Charlottesville. Jim was a lifelong supporter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, raising tens of thousands of dollars through MS Walks. In recent years, Poppy's connection to MS became even more personal, as he developed deep friendships with individuals whose lives had been severely impacted by physical, emotional and financial burdens of the disease.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Jo Ann Farrell; children David and his wife Christine, Kim Escobar and her husband Fred, Kelly Brundin and her husband Keith; grandchildren Madison Escobar, James F. Farrell II, Grant Escobar, Colby Brundin, Olivia Farrell and Chloe Brundin; and siblings David, Anne, Mark and Virginia.



Unfortunately, due to social distancing requirements due to COVID, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a fund being established to continue Poppy's work to directly support individual Multiple Sclerosis patients in need. Contributions may be made via Venmo (@Poppys-Workshop) or check. Checks should be made payable to Poppy's Workshop and mailed to: Poppy's Workshop c/o David James Farrell P.O. Box 3921 Oakton, VA 22124



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store