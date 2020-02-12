Home

Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
James "Jigs" Gelheiser


1941 - 2020
Mr. James "Jigs" Gelheiser, 78, of Adams, died on Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home. The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 13th at 11:00 A.M. in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours are Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Pop Cares, P.O. Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267. For a complete obituary, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020
