James "Jacko" Hayes
1954 - 2020
Mr. James "Jacko" M. Hayes, 66, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, following a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Pittsfield on January 5, 1954 to the late Francis and Margaret Collins Hayes, James was a graduate of Taconic High School and spent 40 years working at General Electric in Pittsfield, Mass. and Schenectady, New York before retiring in 2014.

Mr. Hayes enjoyed tending to his backyard vegetable and flower gardens, and spending time in the woods hunting, fishing, and searching for mushrooms. He also loved to cook for his family, a challenging crossword puzzle and watching Westerns at home.

Most of all, James loved his family, including his surviving wife, Donna M. Hayes (Renzi) to whom he was married for 44 years; his children, Shalene, Michael and his wife Mayra, and Amy; and his six grandchildren, Kaliegh, Marcus, Gavin, Finias, Sofia, and Madeline. He leaves behind several brothers and sisters; Margaret B. Percy of Pittsfield, Helen E. Barbiero of Long Island, William L. Hayes of Becket, Mary A. Quinto of Pittsfield, Brigid M. Rufo of Altamont, New York, Robert P. Hayes of East Greenbush, New York, John P. Hayes, Elizabeth M. Flynn, Ann M. Hayes, and Joseph P. Hayes, all of Pittsfield, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, Francis "Chico" Hayes and Patrick P. Hayes.

Public funeral services for Mr. James "Jacko" M. Hayes will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at St. Mark Church, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Pastor. Burial will be private. Public calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift in James' memory to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, https://www.trcp.org/other-ways-to-give/, in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home. For James' full obituary, and to leave condolences and remembrances, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2020.
