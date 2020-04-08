Home

Kelly Funeral Home
James "Joe" Healy


1956 - 2020
James "Joe" Healy Obituary
James "Joe" Healy, 63, died Thursday, April 2nd at Berkshire Medical Center from a heart attack.

Joe was born in Pittsfield on August 14, 1956, the son of Thomas and Margaret Powers Healy. He was educated in Lenox Schools and was a 1975 Graduate of Lenox Memorial High School.

He worked for the Schweitzer - Mauduit Paper Company in Lee, the Town of Lenox as a Police and Fire dispatcher and custodian, Mead Paper Company and most recently Onyx Specialty Paper in South Lee where he worked in the Stock Prep Department.

Joe was a former Captain of the Lenox Dale Fire Department, he loved all sports especially the Red Sox and NY Jets, he loved being Irish, he loved to mow his lawn and had the greenest lawn in the Dale, he traveled all over the US and beyond most recently to Ireland and Greece. He loved his extended family: Patrick and Katie, Jack and Claire, Chloe and the best neighbor, Amelia.

Joe is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Cassandra Barry of Lenox Dale; a brother, John P. Healy and his wife Carrie (O'Brien); two sisters: Mary E Healy of Centerville, MA and Anne M. Healy of Lenox Dale; his nieces: Kaitlyn (Healy) Kohlenberger and her husband Lee, Jessica A Healy and her Fiance Jacob Lenski; his great nieces and loves of his life, Jacqueline Bea and Charlotte Grace Kohlenberger.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, services for Joe Healy will be at a later date to be announced. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Lenox Fire Department or Lenox Police Department in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020
