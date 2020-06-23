James Henry Archey passed away in the presence of his beloved wife, Mary Ann McNeice Archey fittingly on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. Above all, Jimmy was the husband of Mary Ann whom he loved and adored. Lovingly, he was the father of Natalie and Jeffrey LaFlamme (NH), Pamela and Ted Hamilton (MI), Michael and Elaine Archey (IL) and Kathleen and Joseph Marino (MA). Proudly, he was the Papa of Becca, Conner, PJ, Janelle, Tyler, Ben, Maddy, Megan, Riley, Anna, Faith, and Jack.A lifelong educator in the Pittsfield school system, Jimmy touched the lives of countless students, teachers and parents. His firm, fair, and compassionate treatment of students and his witty banter with colleagues made him a beloved teacher, vice principal and substitute. Jimmy and his wife were regularly approached by former students telling him of his positive impact on their lives.Jimmy's love of the game of basketball was evident in his play as a North Adams State College guard and then as a basketball referee for 30 years. Jimmy was thrilled to be back with his 1960-61 North Adams State teammates when they were inducted into the MCLA Trailblazers Hall of Fame. Winning the New England State College Conference Championship and being awarded the Most Valuable Player were basketball accomplishments that delighted him.Jimmy was a hard worker who started a lawn business during his teens and kept it going until he was 77 years old. He worked construction jobs and even delivered milk in order to provide for his family.Jimmy's greatest joy was his family. His best friend was his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Mary Ann. Jimmy's life can be best described by his favorite saying, "It doesn't get any better than this."Calling hours at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME will be held Wednesday evening from 4 TO 7. Given the current health restrictions, please be patient should you be attending the calling hours, practice social distancing and of course, please wear your face mask. The Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church will be celebrated by the Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Shershanovich, pastor, officiating and is for the immediate family. Entombment will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Church in care of the funeral home.