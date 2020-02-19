|
Mr. James Joseph Harte, 87, of Dalton, passed away at North Adams Commons on Saturday, February 15, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and cancer. Born in Springfield MA, on June 22, 1932, the son of the late James and Mildred Palmer Harte, he graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1950. In 1955, he began studying at Burdett College in Boston, MA, and then transferred to the University of Arizona, from where he graduated with family in 1961.
Jim was a Korean War Veteran. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951. He was stationed in Maine for two years, and then in London for one. Jim proudly served his country until 1955.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. James Joseph Harte will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elder Services in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. For Jim's full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020