James J. Leonesio 59, of Adams, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from complications due to SARS-CoV-2 the virus that causes COVID-19.
He passed away at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington after first being treated at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Adams on April 5th, 1961, a son of the late John and Isabelle (Konat) Leonesio. He worked at and attended the BFAIR Day Habilitation Center in North Adams and had been living on 39 Elm St. in Adams.
Above all he enjoyed listening to music and dancing. He was a frequent smiler and a source of joy to his family and friends.
He was a communicant of the Parish of St. Stanislaus Kostka, Adams.
He is survived by his brothers Robert B. Leonesio and Roger Jacob Leonesio and his Niece Deborah (Leonesio) Hirons and nephew Ron Leonesio, as well as cousins living in North Adams, Williamstown, and the surrounding area.
There are no calling hours. Private burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on a date to be announced in the future, when current restrictions are lifted.
The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams MA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020