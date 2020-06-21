It is no coincidence that we announce the passing of our dear uncle on Father's Day, as he was like a second father to us. His big sister, Norma Levante, who he had great admiration and respect for, always told him that she was leaving "the kids" to him. We think he may have worried about that when we were younger, but felt incredibly thankful to get us much later in life, and told us he now thanked his sister every night in his prayers.
James. J. Walsh, 81, of Pittsfield, MA, returned to his heavenly home on June 11, 2020, with his adored big sister's children by his side, to be united once again, with his beloved wife, Judy, who predeceased him.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on November 15, 1938, to the late Thomas and Geneva Walsh, three things were evident early on. Jimmy was blessed with extraordinary athletic abilities, a humble heart, and a thankfulness to God, as he was always mindful of all He had done in his life.
He was a three-sport standout athlete at St. Joseph High School, class of 1957, where he excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He earned many awards, honors, and trophies, but never focused on that or the fact that he was a captain of any given team. He focused on the teamwork, collaboration, and talents of others. When reminiscing about that time period in his life, it was his teammates, the fun, and the laughter that he recalled the most, as well as Monsignor Reidl, who was always there to guide and support him.
After high school, he went on to Cranwell Preparatory School in Lenox, MA, and Saint Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, continuing his athletic endeavors and earning more awards while maintaining his humbleness. During his time at Saint Francis Xavier University, he decided to enlist in the United States Army amid the Vietnam War. Primarily stationed in Germany and part of the infantry, he shared mesmerizing stories and, again, a humbleness of his experiences.
After he was honorably discharged, he said that he truly felt lost and prayed for guidance. Soon after, according to our uncle, his prayers were answered when he met the love of his life, our Aunt Judy, who he thanked God for every night until her passing.
He returned to school in Nova Scotia, earning his Bachelor's Degree, and then, in 1967, he married the angel God had sent him. They built a beautiful life together as he earned his Master's Degree from MCLA, the former North Adams State College, and began a long teaching career at Nessacus Middle School in Dalton, MA, where Judy worked as well, until they both retired in 1995. They socialized with their fellow teachers who they always referred to as a great bunch of people. They traveled to Big Pond, Nova Scotia to their second home for 41 years. While there, they enjoyed the beautiful views of the Bras d'Or Lakes from their deck as well as their many dear friends who were like a second family to them. When not traveling to Nova Scotia, they would often travel with their family and friends to Maine, Las Vegas, and Foxwoods Casino. Their lives were completely intertwined, and they had a storybook romance of true soulmates.
Jimmy is survived by his nieces and their spouses; Karen and Michael Furey, who he loved doing home projects with; Lisa and Dough Pope, who he loved talking with for hours about anything and everything, especially those Red Sox; his nephew and his spouse, Glenn and Linda Levante, who he shared Saturday morning coffee with to discuss sports and family history. He is also survived by his best friend and his spouse; Dick and Catherine Roberts, who he shared so much joy and laughter with; his beloved Judy's family who continually kept him in their prayers, sisters-in law Pat Crivello and Judy Bassett; nieces and nephews; Andra Crivello, Jeannie Crivello, Denise Bassett, George Crivello, and Brian Bassett, as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his cherished wife, Judy; his loving parents, Thomas and Geneva Walsh; his much loved sister and her husband, Norma and Ray Levante, and his wife's wonderful family; parents-in-law Bill and Cecilia Bassett, and brothers-in-law Michael Bassett and Tony Crivello.
Finally, Jimmy's family would like to thank Dr. McInerney, the staff at BMC from the ER, 2nd floor and 4th floor for their compassionate care and constant communication. Thanks to Robyn Lamoureaux of the Berkshire VNA who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine concern for our uncle and us. Thanks to Hillcrest Commons for their short-term care when our uncle needed support to get back to his much loved home. Thanks to Father Peter Gregory for his continued prayers and support. Thanks to our family and friends near and far for all of your help through a very sad and difficult time for us. We couldn't have made this journey without your love and kindness.
Funeral Notice:
Due to COVID-19, a private Liturgy of Christian Burial for Mr. James J. Walsh was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial followed in Saint Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Charles Church, as his Catholic faith was ever present in his life, or to the Berkshire Humane Society, as their cherished cat, Skidmore, brought our beloved Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Judy many years of joy. Donations can be made in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.