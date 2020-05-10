James Joseph Avis
1933 - 2020
James Joseph-Michael Avis, 87, of East Longmeadow passed away May 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. James, son of the late Chester and Margaret (Connelly) Avis, was born in Springfield on March 24, 1933. He attended Hartford High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the US Army as an Airborne Ranger during the Korean War. After receiving the Purple Heart in combat, the US Army realized Jim had falsified his documentation and was serving as his older brother. He reenlisted at the appropriate time to serve his country with distinction once again. Jim worked as a self-employed master carpenter in Fenwick, CT for many years.

He was a family man with a good sense of humor. Jim was a great husband, father and a loving grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Chidsey; his brother, Chester Avis; his brothers in law, Frank Chidsey and Bill Decker; and his sister in law, Katherine Avis. Jim will be missed by all who knew him, including his beloved wife, Helen Murphy Avis; his son, Michael F. Avis of New York, NY; his daughter, Virginia Gian and her husband Christopher of Pittsfield; his grandsons, Cameron Evon of Virginia Beach, VA, and Nikos Gian of Pittsfield; his brother, Richard Avis and his wife Cathy of California; his sister, Ruth Decker and her family of Monson; his sisters in law, Patricia Pasini and her children of Springfield, Maureen McDonald and her husband Bob and their family of Texas, Eileen Pericolosi of East Longmeadow; his very special nephews, Eric Pericolosi and his wife Gina and their children and Craig Pericolosi and his wife Marcy and their children; his brothers in law, Noel Murphy and his wife Judy and family of Longmeadow, and Frank Murphy and his wife Marian and family of Southington, CT. Jim also leaves many special nieces and nephews and family members across the globe, along with a special friend, Claire McDonald.

Funeral Services for Jim will be held at a later date. Sampson's Family Chapels have been entrusted with his arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Murphy-Avis Respite Fund, 91 Chalmers Street, Springfield, MA 01118 and Bluebird Farm, 631 Outlook Avenue, Cheshire, MA 01225.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Sampson Chapel Of The Acres
21 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
(413) 782-5226
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 9, 2020
Aunt Helen, So sorry for your loss, my prayers are with you, all my love
Aya Pelchar
May 9, 2020
Very sad news, sending lots of love, comfort and prayers.
Rick Pelchar
May 9, 2020
I am sorry to hear is Jims passing. I am a good friend of Frank and Jean Chidseys daughter, Jean. I saw the Chidseys as my second family, so was fortunate to see Jim frequently. He always made us laugh and told great stories. I am grateful to have known this special man.
Laurie Cloud
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
Mrs. Avis & Family , My sincere condolences and prayers are with you all in this time . Jim was a wonderful man and will be missed . I would look forward to his stories when he came into CountrySide. He was definitely one in a million and my favorite customer. May God bless you and your family
Jamie
May 9, 2020
Helen I am so sorry to hear about Jim passing god bless you and your family
PeggyBlair
Friend
May 8, 2020
Heartbreaking news. Uncle Jim was the nicest, kindest man. He helped us in so many ways. We will so miss you Uncle Jim. Have fun in Heaven with Daddy and Mom, Jean, and your parents. Love you forever, Your Machine Gun Sally.
Brenda Corsaro
Family
May 8, 2020
My Uncle Jim was an incredible man, loved by all who knew him. We will miss him so much already. I know that my Dad (his Brother Chet) in Heaven was right there to greet him. We love you :-)
Kelly Avis Sweet
Family
May 8, 2020
Dear Helen, I am very sorry to hear of Jims passing. I know how sad you must be, and my thoughts and prayers are with you. Charlie Hapcook, Jupiter, FL
Charlie Hapcook
Friend
