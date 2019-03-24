|
|
Mr. James K. Barnes, 75, of Lanesborough, passed away on March 20, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a long bout with bladder cancer. Born in Pittsfield, MA on November 10, 1943, the son of the late Charles and Edith Leavenworth Barnes, he was a 1960 graduate of Pittsfield High School. James was the owner of Barnes & Kiley Water Conditioning Co, located in Lanesborough, for 51 years. An avid outdoorsman, James loved hunting and looked forward to his yearly trips to Moosehead Lake, ME.
James leaves Sandra Burr Barnes, his loving wife of 53 years, married on July 24, 1965 at Pilgrim Memorial Church; his canine companion, Neiko, his two children, Susan Barnes and James K. Barnes II, both of Lanesborough; his three brothers, Richard Barnes (predeceased) of Pittsfield, Thomas Barnes of Cheshire and John Barnes of Maine; 4 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter.
Funeral Notice:
Per Mr. Barnes's request, a private service will be held for immediate family only at the Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the St. Jude's Cancer Research Hospital, in care of Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019