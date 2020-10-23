James Lawrence Drawec, 75 of Pittsfield, MA died Friday, October 16, 2020 at his home. He was born in Adams, MA on December 4, 1944 a son of the late Clarence D. and Sonia Ann (Bozek) Drawec. He attended schools in Adams and graduated from Adams High School and then received a Bachelor's Degree from North Adams State College. He also obtained a master's degree in Geology in 1971 from SUNY Oneonta.
James taught science from 1966 to 1970 at Oneonta Elementary School before transferring to Lenox Public Schools retiring in 2003.
James was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield. He enjoyed collecting antiques and attending auctions, flea markets and gardening.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia A. (Mahoney) Drawec whom he married on October 4, 1969; one brother, Donald C. Drawec, of Savoy, MA and nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews as well as a sister-in-law, Jean Akins and her husband, Gary. He was predeceased by his in-laws Daniel and Geraldine Mahoney and sister-in-law Rosemarie Drawec.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A graveside service for James Lawrence Drawec will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Pittsfield, MA on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at 1PM. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be made to the Morris Elementary School- Lenox Public School District in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME. 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
.