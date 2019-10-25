|
Mr. James Louis Brassard, age 71, of Linden St. passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Mount Greylock Extended Care after a short battle with cancer.
Born in Pittsfield on August 21, 1948, he was the son of the late Francis E. and Eileen F. Brassard. Jim was a 1966 graduate of the former St. Joseph's High School.
Immediately following his graduation, Mr. Brassard went to work for GE, as well as the successor companies, until his retirement from General Dynamics Defense Systems in 1998. He then went on to work from 2003 to 2013 for County Ambulance as an overnight dispatcher.
Jim was dedicated to his community, and was one of the 13 original members of the P4TPC, or the Pittsfield 4th of July Parade Committee. He loved his time spent on the committee and served from 1978-1989. In 1999, Jim was elected as Ward 2 Councilor and served proudly for one term.
He was very active over the years with the many organizations he was involved in. Mr. Brassard was a co-founder of Friends of the Christian Center, a member of both Friends of the Colonial Theatre and Town Players of Pittsfield, as well as a member of many different marching band and drum groups.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Marie Rod, two granddaughters, Kelsey and Caelin Rod, all of Pittsfield, his brother William E. Brassard and his wife Sherrie of RI, his sister-in-law Kathy Walker Brassard of CA, as well as a niece and three nephews. He also leaves his longtime friend Richard Wright and his daughter Isabella.
Jim was predeceased by a son, Shaun Patrick Brassard in 2014, a brother Thomas J. Brassard in 1993, and his ex-wife Karen Brassard in 2018.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to join with the family on SUNDAY, October 27th from 2-3:30PM with a funeral service to begin at 3:30 at the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Pittsfield Parade Committee, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 25, 2019