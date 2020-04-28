Home

James M. Ahola


1965 - 2020
James M. Ahola Obituary
Mr. James M. Ahola, 54, of Clarksburg, died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home. He was born in North Adams on June 29, 1965, son of the late Robert and Beverly (Demers) Ahola. He attended schools in Adams. At the time of his death, Jim was employed at the Adams Wastewater Treatment Plant. He is survived by his sister, Laurie Panariello and her husband James of Ballston Spa, NY; his niece and nephew, Sarah and Michael Panariello; his uncle, Charles Ahola; and by two aunts, Judith (Ahola) Kimber and Jane Demers Moulton. Funeral services and burial in Clarksburg Cemetery will be private for the family. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2020
