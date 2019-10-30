|
|
James Michael Candee, Sr., 69, a lifelong resident of Egremont died Oct 25, 2019. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corp James was self employed. He is survived by his beloved wife Melissa, siblings Bud (Evelyn) Candee, Howard (Ann) Candee, Mari (David) Gasperini, Sherry Roberts, Thomas Candee and Suzanne Arre, children James, Jr., Stacey, Jason, Joshua and Jonathan Candee, along with Robert Hinman, Michael Phillip and 5 grandchildren.
SERVICE - The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 2-4 pm at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.
Funeral will be held Mon. Nov. 4th at 11:00 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the James M. Candee, Sr., Memorial Fund through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Gt. Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019