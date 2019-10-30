Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for James Candee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Candee Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Candee Sr. Obituary
James Michael Candee, Sr., 69, a lifelong resident of Egremont died Oct 25, 2019. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corp James was self employed. He is survived by his beloved wife Melissa, siblings Bud (Evelyn) Candee, Howard (Ann) Candee, Mari (David) Gasperini, Sherry Roberts, Thomas Candee and Suzanne Arre, children James, Jr., Stacey, Jason, Joshua and Jonathan Candee, along with Robert Hinman, Michael Phillip and 5 grandchildren.

SERVICE - The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 2-4 pm at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington.

Funeral will be held Mon. Nov. 4th at 11:00 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the James M. Candee, Sr., Memorial Fund through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Gt. Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to the family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now