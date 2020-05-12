James (Jim) M. Magner, 86, of Richmond, MA died on Friday, May 09, 2020.



Born February 16, 1934 in Pittsfield, MA he was the son of the late Charles M. and Helen (Ring) Magner. The husband of the late Mary Jane (Brennan) Magner whom he shared 52 years of marriage, having been married on July 15, 1961 and the father of Michael J Magner and his wife Andrea; and Jackie Murphy and her husband Rick. He leaves three grandchildren: Kathleen, Michael and Ashley Magner.



Jim attended Williams High School in Stockbridge, MA. Jim was active in the community where he served as the chairman of the Democratic Town Committee of Richmond, was a member of the Young Democrats of Berkshire County where served as chairman of the finance committee and served one term as Selectman for the Town of Richmond. Jim was also a deputy constable in Richmond. Jim was a proud member of the Berkshire County Deputy Sheriff's Association for fifty-seven years and enjoyed attending the annual Sheriff's dinner. Jim was an Army veteran having completed his basic training at Ft. Dix and then stationed in Germany before returning home.



He was the owner of James M. Magner Painting Contractor for over fifty years. Jim's professionalism and respect for the craft were evident in the homes throughout Berkshire County that he and his employees had the pleasure to work on.



Jim, often called "Diamond Jim", by close friends and family because he was dedicated to being a perfectionist. He didn't drive a car unless it was spotless or have a yard that wasn't immaculate. He enjoyed morning coffee and conversation at The Market with lifelong friends. Jim was always interested in meeting new people while taking great pleasure in striking up a conversation with strangers.



He is predeceased by his parents, wife, and sisters: Maureen Piatowski, Helen Osterhout; and brother John Magner.



The family would like to especially thank the neighbors of Cheever Rd., Larry Tonini, Joan Fields and his Hospice team of Kristen and James for their care and compassion.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Due to COVID-19, services will be private with burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery in West Stockbridge. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be given to the Berkshire County Jimmy Fund in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.



