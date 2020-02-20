|
James M. Maloy, 70 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 13, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center after a short illness.
Born in Pittsfield on October 26, 1949 the son of Daniel and Pauline Tappin Maloy, he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.
Mr. Maloy married the former Sharon Deminoff on April 15, 1972.
He worked as a correctional officer for 33 years, retiring as Captain in 2007.
He enjoyed sports, being a handyman, pipefitting and helping others.
He leaves behind his wife, Sharon Maloy of Pittsfield; daughter, Stacey Maloy of Pittsfield; brothers, William Maloy of Worcester, P. Michael Maloy of Lanesboro, and David Maloy of Pittsfield; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Maloy.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services and burial for Mr. Maloy will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Soldier On in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020