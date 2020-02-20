Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Resources
More Obituaries for James Maloy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Maloy


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Maloy Obituary
James M. Maloy, 70 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 13, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center after a short illness.

Born in Pittsfield on October 26, 1949 the son of Daniel and Pauline Tappin Maloy, he was a graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Mr. Maloy married the former Sharon Deminoff on April 15, 1972.

He worked as a correctional officer for 33 years, retiring as Captain in 2007.

He enjoyed sports, being a handyman, pipefitting and helping others.

He leaves behind his wife, Sharon Maloy of Pittsfield; daughter, Stacey Maloy of Pittsfield; brothers, William Maloy of Worcester, P. Michael Maloy of Lanesboro, and David Maloy of Pittsfield; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Maloy.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services and burial for Mr. Maloy will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Soldier On in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dery Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -