FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
James M. McKay Obituary
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of James M. McKay devoted Husband, Father and Grandfather on October 24, 2019. James was born January 26, 1943 to the late John and Anna McKay of Great Barrington.

Jim is survived by his wife Susan L. McKay, daughter Kimberly TenBroeck and her husband Tom and grandsons Jacob and Nathan TenBroeck. He also leaves his sister Maryanne Brown and her husband Bill of Pittsfield and his brother Joseph McKay and his wife Debbie of Bethlehem, PA. Jim also leaves several loving nieces, nephews, lifelong friends and his brother in law Charles Williamson.

Jim was preceded in death by his brother John McKay.

SERVICES - A service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, Oct 29th at 11:00 a.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 28th from 4-7p.m. at the funeral home in Great Barrington.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Southern Berkshire Elderly Transportation Co., c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 28, 2019
