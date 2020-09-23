1/1
James M. Richmany
1933 - 2020
James Michael Richmany, 86, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away September 20, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield on October 9, 1933 to the late Salim and Annie Simon Richmany. He was a 1951 graduate of Pittsfield High School, where he went on to graduate from Cranwell Preparatory School and The College of Holy Cross with a BS in Business Administration. He also attended classes at Boston University Law School, Williams College and served in the National Guard and the US Army.

He married the former Beverly Mole on April 26, 1969.

Mr. Richmany was a businessman, having owned the Richman Café which he converted into Jimmy's Restaurant. He also enjoyed working in real estate and was in upper management at the original Berkshire Bank, Bank of New England and ADP.

From 1962 to 1966, he was a councilman for the City of Pittsfield, and was on the building committee for the original Taconic High School. Jimmy's accomplishments are too many to mention. His loved ones will most remember his kind and generous spirit and his fun, larger-than-life personality.

He leaves behind his wife, Beverly Richmany of Pittsfield; daughter, Rebecca Scorpa and husband Brian of Pittsfield; three sisters, Margaret George of Belmont, MA, Jeanne Dodge of East Longmeadow, MA, and Nancy Cooper of Schenectady, NY. As well as his granddaughter, Gwendolyn, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 23, 2020.
