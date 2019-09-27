|
|
James Matthew Sylvester passed unexpectedly at home, on September 22nd, 2019. He was born in North Adams, MA on October 1st, 1953 to the late Theodore R. Sylvester II and Jacqueline Devine. He grew up in Williamstown with his brother, Timothy Sylvester, and his two sisters, Sharon Sylvester and Karen Fairs.
Jim graduated from Mt. Greylock Regional High School in Williamstown, MA in 1971. In the 1980's, he became the caretaker for Mt. Hope Farm in Williamstown. He was a fixture of Mt. Hope Farm and will be dearly missed.
Jim lived life to the fullest and loved his family. He married his beloved wife, Betty (Nicklien) Sylvester in 1983. They had two daughters, Sarah Holland (Gregory) & Sadie Swicker (Tyler).
Jim was humble, honest, innovative, and laidback. He was a remarkable father and husband, and a best friend and hero to many.
A Celebration of Life will be held for James on September 29th, 2019 at 2pm at Bloom Meadows, 2422 Hancock Road, Williamstown, MA, 01267.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019