|
|
James Michael Holian, 69, of Becket, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Jimmy was born in Pittsfield on May 11, 1950, the son of the late James D. and Christine Dunbar Holian. He attended Lee schools and was a 1969 graduate of Lee High School.
He worked many years as a Beaterman at the Kimberly Clark Mills in Lee. He later worked at BCARC and Sheffield Plastics.
Jimmy was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees, rarely being seen without one of his hats. He enjoyed golfing, watching horse racing at Saratoga, walking with his dog Lilah, reading and above all spending time with his family.
Jimmy is survived by his former wife and friend, Sharon Allen, of Pittsfield; his children: Seamus Holian of Lee; Kristi LaMalfa and her husband, Mike, of Pittsfield and Megan Smith of Pittsfield; sisters: Patricia Beacco, Christina Jones, Susan Holian all of Lee and Barbara Holian of Pittsfield; six grandchildren: LaQuan, Meilani, Haywood, Ke'ondre, Ella and Sophia; one great grandchild: Keilana; nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Lilah. He is predeceased by his son: Daniel Holian who died in 2003.
Funeral services for James Holian will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at 11 AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery in Lee. Visiting hours will also be on Tuesday from 9 AM until the time of the service. In honor of Jimmy, please feel free to wear New York Yankees or Pittsburgh Steelers attire.
Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Berkshire Humane Society in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019