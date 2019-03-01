|
The world will be a little more quiet and the room a bit more empty without James (Pat) Hunt, of Pittsfield, who died Tuesday, Feb. 26th at the Berkshire Medical Center.
With his storytelling and sarcastic wit, he could fill a room with love and laughter. Never one to bite his tongue, you knew just where he stood on issues of the world. If he welcomed you into his world, you were family.
He took the greatest of pride in his children, grandchildren and his work with the Pittsfield Lions Club. He was an avid reader, gardener, and an obsessive crossword puzzle solver. A man of many talents, he had several careers throughout his life. To name a few, he was an engineering technician, a Traffic Analyst (where he enjoyed hanging out of the helicopter to photograph traffic patterns), a Lobsterman, and Optician, who enjoyed volunteering his time reading for the blind.
He is survived by children, Patrick Hunt , Susan Hunt Jones (Sam), Walter Hunt (Ginny), David Hunt, Jennifer Kazalski, Elizabeth Pietruszka, and Sara Hunt, his step children, Jen Smith(Stuart Iaukea), Timothy Smith, Heather Smith, his grandchildren, Douglas, Hailey, Connor, Melody, Aidan, Bruce, Nathan, Ethan, Abigail and Liam. He is also survived by his siblings, John Hunt, Charlie Hunt, twin sisters, Elizabeth Bennett and Elaine Chason, Stephen Hunt (Vicki) and was predeceased by his two brothers, Grant Hunt and Bobby Hunt.
A Celebration of Pat's life will be held later in the Spring. This photo was used for the Pittsfield Lions Club "Shear a Hippie" Fundraiser. Pat was quite proud of raising more than $38,000 for the Lion's Club Eye Research. In that spirit, memorial donations made be made in his honor toe the Pittsfield Lion's Club in care of the DEVANNY-CONDRON FUNERAL HOME which has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 1, 2019