James R Hanna Jr. 69, of Pittsfield passed peacefully away at home on August 19, 2020. He was born in Pittsfield on November 17, 1950 to the late James R. Hanna Sr. and Edna G Miller Hanna. A 1972 graduate of Taconic High School, James was the sole owner operator of Stonebridge Sign Company until his retirement in 2012.



He is survived by his son, James Hanna with whom he lived, his wife, the former Deborah A. DuPont of Kissimmee, Florida, sister Dolores G. Hanna Wright, daughter in law Jessica (Lambert). His niece, Leeora Wright, nephew, Alonzo (Bubba) Wright, as well as two great-nephews Carson and Bryson Purry-Juliano, and great-nieces Alana and Alyse Wright.



He will be greatly missed by his cousin, Dave Dupont, his closest friends; Carl Allen, Harvey Ringgold and Michael Benson.



Jim enjoyed classic cars, horse racing, playing slots at the casino, and was a fabulous cook.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 7pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield. Calling hours will precede the service from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Westside Legends in care of the funeral home.



