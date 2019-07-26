|
|
Mr. James R. Harrington, III, 83, of Savoy, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in North Adams on February 12, 1936, son of the late James and Catherine (Mcginnis) Harrington. He attended schools in North Adams and graduated from Drury High School.
Mr. Harrington was a Veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served with the United States Marine Corps until receiving his Honorable Discharge as Sergeant on August 19, 1958.
Mr. Harrington was a supervisor for many years for the Crane Paper Co., North Adams and earlier for the former Excelsior Processing and Engraving.
He was a member of Post 152 American Legion, Williamstown, and was a longtime member of the former Berkshire Gas and Steam Engine Club.
His wife, the former Joan Beebe, died on July 2, 2016.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Harrington of Savoy; his daughter Lori King and her husband Steven of North Adams; a stepson, Stephen Garvie of North Adams; a step daughter Sandra Raymond and her husband John of North Adams; his sister Judith Serre of North Adams; three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; one niece and one nephew.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 12:00 Noon in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, officiated by Rev. David Anderson, Pastor of the First Baptist Church, North Adams.
Burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Calling hours are Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Adams Council on Aging, 3 Hoosac St., Adams, MA 01220.
To leave a message of condolence, or for directions, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 26, 2019