James Robert "Jimbo" Cook, 44, of Clover, South Carolina passed away on Friday April 3rd, 2020.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on February 23, 1976, the son of Michael and the late Donna Carrozza Cook.
Jim was raised in Pittsfield, MA attending Pittsfield public schools and was a 1994 graduate of Pittsfield High School where he played on the Lacrosse team.
Jim worked construction for many years and was an exceptional drywaller. He had an avid interest in ATV's and old vans and enjoyed building them as much as riding them. Jim loved joking around and making people laugh and smile and being the life of the party.
Jim leaves behind his daughter Madeline. He also is survived by his father Michael of Pittsfield, his brothers Frederick of Brandon, Florida and Shaun of Tampa, Florida, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he loved dearly. Jim also leaves many friends in Pittsfield and Clover.
A private service for Jim will be held at a later date.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 8, 2020