Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Liturgy
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
James "Jimmy" Vincent

Mr. James "Jimmy" Vincent, 83, of Pittsfield, former owner of the Home Plate Cafe, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born in Pittsfield on April 30, 1935 the son of Theodore and Madeline McCarthy Vincent, he was a 1952 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

He was a US Army Veteran. He was stationed at Fort Dix, NJ.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. James "Jimmy" Vincent will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, celebrated by Rev. A. Peter Gregory . Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 13, 2019
