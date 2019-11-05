|
Lee -
James W. MacArthur, 92, of Lee died Saturday, November 2nd at The Landing of Laurel Lake after a long illness.
Born on May 22, 1927 in New York City to the late James and Dorothy Bryan MacArthur, he attended North Binghamton in New York, graduating in 1945. After high school, he attended Boston Museum School and also Boston University.
James worked as a book keeper for rare books at the Otis Country Fair Book Store, retiring in 2008. He loved cooking and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved Jazz and taught himself how to play the guitar.
Mr. MacArthur had a photographic studio in Bedford, MA., and operated a campground in Penobscot, ME., in the late 1960's. He attended the Berkshire Hills Baptist Church Delegate for the 2006 Democratic Convention, representing Otis.
Mr. MacArthur married Frances Bearce in 1958. She pre-deceased him on August 10, 2002.
James is survived by his children; Melissa MacArthur of Mattapan, MA, Patricia MacArthur of North Adams, MA, and Demetrius MacArthur of Salem, MA., five Grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Besides his wife and parents, James is predeceased by his son, Aaron MacArthur, and his sister, Carol MacArthur of Great Barrington.
A celebration of the life of Mr. James W. MacArthur will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 4:30pm at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240, with Rev. Charles Van Ausdall, officiating. Calling hours will precede the service from 3:30pm - 4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to either Hospice of Western and Central Massachusetts or the both in care of the funeral home.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 5, 2019