James W. MacGilfrey Sr., 82 of Port Orange, passed away on May 15, 2020. Born in Albany on July 1,1937, James was the son of the late Kenneth and Elsa (Doring) MacGilfrey. The family moved to the Snyders Lake area in the spring of 1966 and resided there until 1985. During this time James was employed as a maintenance worker for the State of New York and then was employed as a carpenter for Williams Brothers and Burns Management. James had served in the Marines and the Army National Guard and had been a member of the former Geerholt-Reehm VFW Post in Wynantskill. After moving to Florida, James was employed as a maintenance worker at Daytona Beach Community College and also ran MacGilfrey Home Improvement.



James enjoyed hunting, fishing, his Monday night APA Pool League, researching genealogy and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a man that was a child at heart always kidding and joking with everyone. He had a heart of Gold and his family was his true joy!



James was predeceased by his wife Yvonne who he was married to for 58 years before her death in 2014. He was also predeceased by the following: daughter, Mary Martin, siblings; Elizabeth Kemp, Pauline Lyall, Ruth Mullaney, Emily Gowie, Kenneth MacGilfrey, Helen Englebardt, Jeanette Kampfer, Edward MacGilfrey and Thomas MacGilfrey and 4 grandchildren; Jeffrey Adams, Mary Adams, Jodi Temple and Matthew McLaughlin.



He is survived by his children June MacGilfrey of Averill Park, James W. MacGilfrey Jr. (Angela) of Port Orange FL, Jamie McLaughlin (Christopher) of Pittsfield, MA., Janet Carey (James) of Watervliet, Joyce Hull (Gordon) of Castleton, Joseph MacGilfrey (Deborah) of South Daytona FL, and Jeffery MacGilfrey of New Smyrna Beach, FL. James leaves 23 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, 1 great-greatgrandchild and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the ongoing health concerns, services were held for the family only with burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.



Those wishing to remember Jim in a special way may send a donation to the APA (Amateur Pool Association) c/o Pamela Rowdon at 2268 Oriole Ln, S Daytona, FL 32119. Visit www.perrykomdat for a private guestbook.



