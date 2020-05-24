Mr. James Whitney Sullivan, 84, of Dalton, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. Born in Dorchester, MA, on April 2, 1936, the son of the late George and Flora (Lampro) Sullivan, he graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1954 and Northeastern University in 1959 with his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Funeral Notice:
A private graveside service for Mr. James Whitney Sullivan will be held at Fairview Cemetery. A memorial mass in his honor will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church for all whom would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Agnes Educational Program in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. To see James' full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 24, 2020.