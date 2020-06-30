Mr. James W. Sullivan, 84, of Dalton, MA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with his loving wife, Elizabeth, by his side. Funeral services for Mr. Sullivan will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Dalton, celebrated by the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Administrator. All who would like to celebrate James' life on this special day, what would have been his and Elizabeth's 60th wedding anniversary, are welcome. To view James' fill obituary and to leave remembrances, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 30, 2020.