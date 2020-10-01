1/1
James Waldron
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Waldron, 78, Pittsfield, died Sept. 3, 2020 of cancer. Born April 10, 1942 to Thomas and Esther Waldron, he graduated Pittsfield High School in 1960, attended Paul Smith's College, and graduated Bentley College in 1964. He was comptroller at Berkshire Bank, before starting a Certified Professional Business Consultant practice.

He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Susan. They raised 3 children in Richmond before moving to Arizona in 1983, returning to Pittsfield in 2006. An avid cyclist, he biked 30 miles daily.

Survivors include children Rebecca (Greg) Fleury of Pittsfield; Jennifer Turner and Chris (Christie) Waldron of AZ; grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, and Nathaniel Fleury, Bethany Soto, Brandon Turner, and Chloe Waldron; and great-grandchild Paisley Turner.

Funeral Mass is Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, Dalton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Agnes Academy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved