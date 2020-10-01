James Waldron, 78, Pittsfield, died Sept. 3, 2020 of cancer. Born April 10, 1942 to Thomas and Esther Waldron, he graduated Pittsfield High School in 1960, attended Paul Smith's College, and graduated Bentley College in 1964. He was comptroller at Berkshire Bank, before starting a Certified Professional Business Consultant practice.



He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Susan. They raised 3 children in Richmond before moving to Arizona in 1983, returning to Pittsfield in 2006. An avid cyclist, he biked 30 miles daily.



Survivors include children Rebecca (Greg) Fleury of Pittsfield; Jennifer Turner and Chris (Christie) Waldron of AZ; grandchildren Rachel, Sarah, and Nathaniel Fleury, Bethany Soto, Brandon Turner, and Chloe Waldron; and great-grandchild Paisley Turner.



Funeral Mass is Saturday, Oct. 3 at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, Dalton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Agnes Academy.



