|
|
James "Jimmy" Walters left this world after his courageous battle with cancer. Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Vicki and his 2 beloved sons, Travis and Jake.
Born in Phoenix, AZ, Jimmy grew up in Becket, MA. Here he learned to hunt, fish, swim and how to debate on when annual training for the Yugoslavian wood stacking team would begin. Jimmy learned his craft at an early age, helping his Dad work on his tractor trailers. Jim realized that grease under his nails suited him just fine. Jimmy graduated from Taconic High School with his certification in Welding and Fabrication. After working several years in Berkshire County, Jim and Vicki moved to Georgia, where he worked on various infrastructure projects throughout the South and became an excellent crane operator. One of Jim's project manager's said Jim "could run a crane better than anyone I had ever been around." Jim always felt he had hit the lottery when he was given a crane with AC! He made friends throughout the South and will always be remembered as an outlaw and badass, except when he was a marshmallow, especially with his granddaughter, Margaret.
Jim is survived by his wife and sons, 2 stepchildren, Jamie and Jonathan Delaney. He is survived by his mother Sandra Walters and his sister, Laurie Walters Keenan and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins. Jim is pre-deceased by his father, Theodore Walters.
There will be a celebration of Jimmy's life at a later date.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 9, 2020